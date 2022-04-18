Abdallah family, who lost three children in Oatlands tragedy, posts photo of new daughter. Video / Leila Geagea Abdallah

Abdallah family, who lost three children in Oatlands tragedy, posts photo of new daughter. Video / Leila Geagea Abdallah

The family whose three children were killed alongside their cousin by a drug-affected driver in Sydney, have shared a photo of their new baby daughter.

Leila and Danny Abdallah welcomed Selina in March, two years after the tragedy on the road outside Oatlands Golf Club in Sydney's west.

Mrs Abdallah took to Instagram to share the image of her family's latest addition, captioning the picture "Selina's first Easter".

The baby is her parents' seventh child — including Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and eight-year-old Sienna who died in the tragedy.

Mrs Abdallah announced Selina's birth on the same platform last month, writing her youngest was "in good health".

"Her weight is 3.3kg and her height is 51cm," she wrote.

"Antony, Angelina and Sienna in heaven, Liana, Alex and Michael with us.

"God has answered our prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes, blessed be the name of the Lord."

The Abdallah children were with their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, when they were killed by Samuel Davidson in February 2020.

The children had been on their way to buy ice cream when Davidson's car mounted the footpath near Oatlands Golf Club and fatally struck them.

Despite her immense grief, Mrs Abdallah revealed at the time that she forgave Davidson.

Leila and Danny Abdallah with their six children in 2018.

The family later tried to get a small memorial garden set up at the golf club but were met with difficulty.

Last month, it was revealed plans to redevelop part of the club with 193 units for seniors, a double-storey clubhouse, restaurant and cafe had gained momentum after the Sydney Central City Planning Panel approved a step in the proposal process.

The family is now negotiating with Parramatta Council about a memorial along Bettington Rd.