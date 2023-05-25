Advertisement

A year after the Uvalde massacre: Did anything change?

New York Times
By Edgar Sandoval
9 mins to read
Crosses honouring the 19 children and two teachers killed in the shooting remain outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

After a failed police response to the shooting deaths of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, there were calls for accountability and new gun laws.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,

