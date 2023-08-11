Voyager 2023 media awards

A wealthy teenager, a 5-star hotel and a bizarre defamation fight

New York Times
By Liam Stack
7 mins to read
The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side said it banned a teenager who tried to buy alcohol at its bar several times. Then the teenager launched a series of protests. Photo / George Etheredge, The New York Times

A teenager turned away by a bar in one of Manhattan’s fanciest hotels started a campaign to sully its reputation, a lawsuit says. The hotel is suing him for defamation.

The trouble began in August

