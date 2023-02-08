A troubled mother faces murder charges in her young children’s deaths

Lindsay Clancy with her youngest child. Photo / Facebook

CONTENT WARNING: This story deals with the deaths of children and mental health issues. NZ support services are listed below.

Lindsay Clancy lay paralysed in a Massachusetts hospital bed on Tuesday afternoon, occasionally blinking or shutting her eyes, unable to do anything but listen as lawyers told two narratives about how she had killed her three children.

The prosecutor said it had been meticulously planned: she had concocted an errand that would keep her husband, Patrick, out of the house for about 25 minutes, just long enough so she could do it.

Then she leapt from a second-story window, a fall that fractured her spine.

“The defendant stated that after he left the house that night, she killed the kids because she heard a voice, and had, quote unquote, a moment of psychosis,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said during a virtual arraignment via Zoom.

“She heard a man’s voice, telling her to kill the kids and kill herself because it was her last chance,” Sprague said.

The defence lawyer told a different story. Since the birth of her youngest child, eight months ago, he said, Clancy had repeatedly sought help for postpartum depression, eventually being prescribed 13 psychiatric medications in a four-month period. But suicidal thoughts kept surfacing, culminating in a break on January 24.

“This is not a situation, your honour, that was planned by any means,” said Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington. “This is a situation that clearly was a product of mental illness.”

In the last two weeks, since Patrick Clancy arrived home to a horrific scene, the community has been trying to make sense of it. Lindsay Clancy, 32, worked as a labour and delivery nurse. She was known as a generous friend and a doting mother. She had no criminal record, nor any reported history of abusing her children — Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and the baby, Callan.

‘Society is way ahead of the law here’

Lindsay Clancy has received a good deal of sympathy, much of it from women who have experienced postpartum depression and psychosis. Online supporters have adopted the hashtag LAOL, which stands for Lindsay’s Army of Love. Patrick Clancy appealed to the public to “find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have”.

But Tuesday’s arraignment made it clear how difficult it would be to untangle Clancy’s mental state from her actions.

The Plymouth County district attorney, Tim Cruz, is prosecuting Clancy on charges of first-degree murder, which carries the state’s maximum penalty, life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Cruz, a rare Republican prosecutor in Massachusetts, is widely seen as uncompromising. He successfully pushed for two consecutive life sentences for Latarsha Sanders, who fatally stabbed her two sons in Brockton, Massachusetts, despite her family’s insistence that she was psychotic and delusional.

The extent of Clancy’s mental illness is only gradually coming into view.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that she had never reported psychosis to her husband and that a psychiatrist who evaluated her in December had concluded she was not suffering from postpartum depression. On January 5, less than three weeks before the killings, she had been released from a five-day inpatient stay at McLean Hospital, a psychiatric hospital, without any warning that she posed a danger to herself or others.

The case is unfolding at a moment of rising awareness of mental illness and failures in the US mental health system.

“If I were the DA, I would be reticent to charge this as murder — it feels misaligned with our current understanding of mental health, and misaligned with the public reaction,” said Daniel Medwed, a professor of criminal law at Northeastern University.

“Society,” he added, “is way ahead of the law here.”

Prosecution case

More than two dozen countries have laws decreasing penalties and providing psychiatric care for mothers who kill children under the age of 1. In 2018, Illinois was the first US state to pass a law making postpartum illness a mitigating factor in sentencing.

Clancy posted frequently on social media, leaving behind a trail of family snapshots and updates on her mental health. In one post, she described an adverse reaction to Zoloft, a commonly prescribed antidepressant, which she wrote had left her with such “extreme insomnia” and lack of appetite that she stopped taking it.

Over the four months preceding the killings, Reddington said, she had been prescribed 13 psychiatric medications, an assortment of benzodiazepines, antidepressants, mood stabilizers and Ambien, which is used as a sleep aid.

“This continued even up until the week before when her husband went to the doctor and asked her for help and said, ‘Please, you’re turning her into a zombie,’” he said at a hearing last week. At Tuesday’s arraignment, he said she had been suffering from postpartum depression, “as well as a possibility of postpartum psychosis that is pretty much ignored”.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, cast the killings as carefully planned.

Using data from Clancy’s phone, Sprague described at length how Clancy had spent the afternoon of January 24 — making a snowman with her children and taking photos that she sent to her mother and husband. Then, at 4.13pm, she searched for a restaurant to order takeout, using Apple maps to calculate how long it would take to drive to the restaurant and back.

At 4.53, she texted Patrick Clancy, who was working from a home office in the basement, and asked him to pick up the food. They had a 14-second call at 5.34pm, which Patrick Clancy described as unremarkable, though “she seemed like she was in the middle of something”.

When Patrick Clancy returned to the house, shortly after 6pm, he was confused to find it quiet, Sprague said. Setting down the containers and climbing up to the second floor, he forced open the door of the master bedroom to discover blood on the floor and an open window.

He ran down to the backyard, where his wife was lying, with cuts on her wrists and neck, and asked her where their children were. A recording of a 911 call captured the audio as Patrick Clancy climbed down the stairs to the basement. “At one point, he calls out, ‘Guys?’” Sprague said. “He can then be heard screaming in agony and shock as he found his children.”

Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3, were pronounced dead at the hospital. Callan died three days later.

Postpartum psychosis

Maternal infanticide frequently takes place in the context of postpartum psychosis, a syndrome that occurs in one or two births per thousand and is characterised by delusions and hallucinations that can come on suddenly.

Courts and juries have responded to these cases in disparate ways. The best known is that of Andrea Yates, a Texas woman who was charged with murder in 2001, after she drowned her five children in a bathtub. She later said she had been following the commands of Satan, who had told her it would save them from hell.

In Yates’ first trial, in 2002, a jury found her guilty after just 3 1/2 hours of deliberation. After that conviction was overturned, the jury in her second trial, in 2006, found her not guilty by reason of insanity.

It’s not unusual for doctors and family members to miss signs of postpartum psychosis in high-functioning women, according to Teresa Twomey, a lawyer and author of Understanding Postpartum Psychosis: A Temporary Madness.

Twomey, who said she had suffered a psychotic break after the birth of her daughter, remembered repeatedly calling her husband to warn him there were intruders in the house. He would drive home, reassure her there was no one in the house and leave again, figuring, as she put it, “maybe a squirrel got into the attic”.

Eventually, she said, she began to vividly visualise acts of violence against her baby, and was so fearful of her own potential actions that she collected the knives and scissors in the house and stowed them in the back of the closet.

In the case of a patient like Clancy, Twomey said, “we make the assumption that she would know, and could self-report”. But, she added, “if you’re high-functioning, and you’re paranoid, people are looking for reasons you wouldn’t have this illness”.

In a sermon last Sunday, the Reverend Robert Deehan, who had baptised the youngest of the Clancy children, asked parishioners to look more closely at their neighbours and family members, to consider, as he put it, “what burden the other person might be carrying”.

It had been a difficult week. The morning after the killings, Deehan sat with Patrick Clancy for an hour, praying. Later, he visited Lindsay Clancy in her hospital room while she was still unconscious and delivered the sacrament of anointing of the sick, which is sometimes known as last rites. On Friday, at a funeral Mass for the children, he read the eulogy Patrick Clancy had written for them.

In Duxbury, a seaside town settled in the 17th century, opinion was split, with some calling for draconian punishment and others, especially women, expressing sympathy.

“The first thing everybody did was look up her Facebook page, and on her Facebook page you can see literally how in love she was with her children,” said Julie Catineau, a psychiatric nurse who hosts a podcast, Psychology Unplugged.

“I believe in my heart that this woman was suffering,” she said. “That woman was out of her mind suffering.”

Clancy will remain in the hospital until she is cleared to be moved to a rehabilitation facility. A probable cause hearing in the case is set for May 2. Speaking to reporters last week, Reddington indicated that he planned to argue that she was not guilty by reason of insanity.

“The legal system is a heartless juggernaut that would not be affected by public opinion,” he said. “They will proceed as they deem appropriate. I hope they will temper justice with mercy, as they say. If they don’t, then it will be a trial.”





Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression Helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website - click here.





