Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A supernova destroyed some of Earth’s ozone for a few minutes in 2022

New York Times
By Katrina Miller
4 mins to read
An artist’s concept of a burst of gamma rays — which are invisible — provoking a disturbance in Earth’s ionosphere. Image / ESA/ATG Europe via The New York Times

An artist’s concept of a burst of gamma rays — which are invisible — provoking a disturbance in Earth’s ionosphere. Image / ESA/ATG Europe via The New York Times

On October 9, 2022, telescopes in space picked up a jet of high-energy photons careering through the cosmos toward Earth, evidence of a supernova exploding 1.9 billion light-years away. Such events are known as gamma

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.