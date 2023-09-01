Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

A stroke stole her ability to speak at 30. AI is helping to restore it years later

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By Pam Belluck

The brain activity of a paralysed woman is being translated into words spoken by an avatar. This milestone could help others who have lost speech.

At Ann Johnson’s wedding reception 20 years ago, her gift

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.