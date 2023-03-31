Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

A president faces prosecution, and a democracy is tested

New York Times
By Peter Baker
10 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump could also face indictments in Georgia and from federal prosecutors. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump could also face indictments in Georgia and from federal prosecutors. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

ANALYSIS:

For more than two centuries, American presidents were effectively shielded from indictment. But the case against former President Donald J. Trump breaks that taboo and sets a new precedent.

For the first time in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

World Press Photo 2023 regional award winners

World Press Photo 2023 regional award winners

For the first time in the nearly 70 years of the World Press Photo Awards, regional winners have been announced to better recognise the efforts and achievements of photographers around the world