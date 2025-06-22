Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A powerful tool in Trump’s immigration crackdown: The routine traffic stop

By Silvia Foster-Frau
Washington Post·
11 mins to read

Miguel Rojas Mendoza, a TPS holder, worked as a caretaker of horses in Louisiana before he was arrested and sent to El Salvador's megaprison. Photo / Family Photo, Washington Post

Miguel Rojas Mendoza, a TPS holder, worked as a caretaker of horses in Louisiana before he was arrested and sent to El Salvador's megaprison. Photo / Family Photo, Washington Post

Chelsea White and her husband were driving home from cleaning office buildings one May evening when they happened upon a Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoint. It was a situation the couple feared – and had taken precautions to avoid.

White rolled down the driver’s side window on the Ford Fusion with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World