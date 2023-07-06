Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A new kind of disaster aid: Pay people cash, before disaster strikes

New York Times
By Somini Sengupta
5 mins to read
In Malawi, Adidja William, 80, used cash relief to buy a tiny solar panel, allowing her to run a light and a fan. Photo / Khadija Farah, The New York Times

In Malawi, Adidja William, 80, used cash relief to buy a tiny solar panel, allowing her to run a light and a fan. Photo / Khadija Farah, The New York Times

Experiments suggest that sums as low as $50 can help the world’s poorest protect themselves and their property in ways they couldn’t otherwise.

Disasters can push the world’s poorest deeper into poverty. Now aid agencies

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World