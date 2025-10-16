Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

A murderer used to live in my house. His energy haunts it still

Matt Blake
Daily Telegraph UK·
14 mins to read

Victorian terraces in Walthamstow, London. Photo / Getty Images

Victorian terraces in Walthamstow, London. Photo / Getty Images

Buying a weathered Victorian terrace should have represented a fresh start, but instead it became a living nightmare.

I was asleep when it happened. I was always asleep when my house tried to frighten me. My 4-year-old daughter, Jasmine, shook me awake. “The radio’s talking,” she whispered, clutching Bunny, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save