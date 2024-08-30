Home / World

A father’s search for a son who didn’t want to be found

By Shawn Hubler
New York Times·
13 mins to read

Bob Garrison was determined to rescue his son from the streets. The path was more difficult than he had imagined.

The trip had been a long shot. Bob Garrison reminded himself of that as he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World