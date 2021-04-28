Website of the Year

A family affair: Can prosecutors flip Donald Trump's 'eyes and ears'?

13 minutes to read
Donald and Fred Trump at Trump Plaza, Atlantic City in 1988. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Joshua Chaffin

For Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organisation has not just been a job for the past 48 years. It has been a life — and his family's life, too.

Weisselberg, 73, the company's long-serving chief financial

