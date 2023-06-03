Voyager 2023 media awards
A British reporter had a big #MeToo scoop. Her editor killed it

By Jane Bradley

Seven women say that a star columnist groped them or made unwanted sexual advances. But Britain’s news media has a complicated relationship with outing its own.

Inside The Financial Times newsroom this winter, one of

