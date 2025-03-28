The Thai government has called an urgent meeting in a bid to gauge the extent of damage in their country, and the required immediate response.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday she had interrupted an official visit to the southern island of Phuket to hold an “urgent meeting” after the quake, according to a post on X.

“I heard it and I was sleeping in the house, I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building,” Duangjai, a resident of tourist city Chiang Mai, told AFP after tremors were felt across northern and central Thailand.

Sai, a 76-year-old Chiang Mai resident, was working at a minimart when the shop started the shake.

”I quickly rushed out of the shop along with other customers,” he said.

”This is the strongest tremor I’ve experienced in my life.”

Video shared to social media showed a building under construction collapsing in a cloud of debris.

Another video showed water spilling from a rooftop pool.

Some metro and light rail services were suspended in Bangkok.

A CNN journalist in Bangkok reported frantic scenes in his apartment, with light fixtures swinging back and forth as residents rushed to evacuate the building.

Another resident in Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai, who also did not want to be named, said “I felt it for about ten seconds in my room then I figured out I couldn’t stay inside. So I rushed out on to the street.”

AFP journalists in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, said roads were buckled by the force of the tremors and chunks of ceilings fell from buildings.

A resident in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, who did not want to be named, told CNN, “We felt the quake for about one minute and then we ran out of the building.”

“We saw other people running out of the buildings too. It was very sudden and very strong.”

Video from Myanmar also showed the collapse of the Ava Bridge between Ava and Sagaing.

Witnesses said parts of the historic Mandalay Palace in Mandalay were severely damaged in the quake, the Myanmar Now news website reported.

Journalists based in Myanmar have reported roads in some areas crumbled amid the force of the earthquake.

Residents of China’s southwest Yunnan province also felt the temblor.

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said the jolt measured magnitude 7.9, according to the Xinhua news agency, with a social media post by CENC saying “tremors were felt in Yunnan”.





Earthquakes are relatively common in Myanmar, where six strong quakes of 7.0 magnitude or more struck between 1930 and 1956 near the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the centre of the country, according to the USGS.

The impoverished Southeast Asian nation has a strained medical system, especially in its rural states.

Several aftershocks have also been recorded, including one registering 6.4.

