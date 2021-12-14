7.3 undersea earthquake in Indonesia triggers tsunami warning

A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores Island. Photo / US Geological Survey

A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores Island today, and the country's meteorological agency warned that tsunami waves are possible.

A spokesperson from Civil Defence's National Emergency Management Agency confirmed there was no threat to New Zealand from the event.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5km under the sea, and was located 112km north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province with a population of 85,000.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said residents in the area felt the earthquake strongly. TV footage showed people running away from buildings that shook from the impact.

"There is no damage information yet. But the quick reaction team is working to gather the information," Muhari said.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire", an arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the rim of the Pacific.

The last major earthquake was in January, a magnitude 6.2 quake that killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.