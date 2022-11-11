A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga just before midnight. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga just before midnight local time, 211km from the capital Nuku’alofa.

Tonga’s government said the marine tsunami warning issued earlier for the entire kingdom has now been cancelled.

The 7.3 earthquake was at a depth of 24.8km at sea at about 211km east of south-east of Neiafu, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Tonga’s meteorological service continued to warn residents to remain inland and on high ground.

The government had asked people to move inland following the earthquake.

“Please remain inland and on high ground and please listen to radio until further advised.

“For mariners, move away from the reefs to deep ocean,” it said on its Facebook page.

RNZ’s correspondent in Nuku’alofa said he felt the quake and it lasted for about two minutes.

In January, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and knocked out communications for the South Pacific nation of about 105,000 people. At least three people were killed.

In American Samoa, the National Weather Station issued a tsunami advisory after the 7.3 quake in the Tonga islands region.

It said some areas may have experienced strong shaking adding that it was monitoring the situation.

For Samoa, the meteorology office issued an advisory following a 6.5 quake earlier in the Fiji islands region.

“The depth is 38km and the distance is 560.34km south west of the capital Apia.

The public is hereby advised that although there is a not tsunami from this earthquake please take extra precaution when you are attending activities near the coastal area,” it said. - RNZ