Officers examine a damaged police vehicle following a clash between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams at Kanjuruhan Stadium. Photo / AP

Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls has left 129 people dead, most having been trampled to death, Indonesian police said.

Several fights between the supporters of two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province's Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The brawls that broke out just after the game ended prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java police chief Nico Afinta.

Security officers detain a fan during a clash between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java. Photo / AP

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, with 34 people killed almost instantly.

Arema footballers were attacked in the chaos, according to local reports, while at least 300 people were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Many died on the way to hospital and during treatment, Afinta said.

Police officers and soldiers stand amid tear gas smoke during a soccer match. Photo / AP

He said the death toll is likely still increasing since many of the approximately 180 injured victims' conditions were deteriorating.

Wiyanto Wijoyo, the head of the Malang Regency health office, confirmed that at least 120 people died from "chaos, overcrowding, trampling and suffocation".

Akhmad Hadian Lukita, president of the PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB), issued a statement after the incident: "We are concerned and deeply regret this incident," he said.

"We share our condolences and hopefully this will be a valuable lesson for all of us."

More to come.