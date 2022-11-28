Police said the death came after a game of Russian roulette. Photo / 123RF

A 12-year-old US boy is dead after playing Russian roulette with peers in Jackson, Mississippi, police say.

Jackson’s Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to reports by Mississippi-based WLBT-TV.

Following the death, officers arrested two juveniles and one adult Friday. Police say the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

No further details were given at the time, but police said an investigation is ongoing.

Noah’s sister Nunu went online to dispute the police report of the death coming after a game of Russian roulette.

“MARKELL DEATH WAS NOT ABOUT A GAME,” she wrote on Facebook.

She also shared screenshots of a conversation with one of her brother’s friends on her Instagram page - and included grisly photos and video from the scene.

“Not everything on the news is real,” she wrote.

“It wasn’t nothing about a game being played...I WANT JUSTICE IN EVERY WAY POSSIBLE FOR MY 12 year old brother.”

The investigation continues.

