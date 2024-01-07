Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / World
Premium

11,000 metres from daylight: The inside story of the remotest ever cave dive

18 minutes to read
The Times
By David Rose

Pozo Azul in northern Spain is the Everest of caves. A 55-year-old from Huddersfield just went deeper inside than anyone has before — almost all of his journey fully under water.

Late in the morning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.