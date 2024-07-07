100,000 homes without power after Russian drone attack

Russian strikes overnight left over 100,000 households without power in northern Ukraine, authorities say. Photo / 123rf

Russian strikes overnight left over 100,000 households without power in northern Ukraine, authorities say. Photo / 123rf

Russian strikes overnight left over 100,000 households without power in northern Ukraine, authorities said.

The northern Sumy region, which borders Russia, was plunged into darkness after Russian strikes late on Friday damaged energy infrastructure, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said.

Hours later, the Ukrainian public broadcaster reported that Russian drones hit the provincial capital, also called Sumy, cutting off water by hitting power lines that feed its system of pumps.

RIA, a state-run Russian news agency, cited a local pro-Kremlin “underground” leader as saying that Moscow’s forces overnight hit a plant producing rocket ammunition in the city, which had a pre-war population of over 256,000. The report did not specify what weapon was used, and the claim could not be independently verified.

Since March, Russian forces have intensified their bombardments of the Ukrainian power sector, knocking out the bulk of the thermal and hydropower generation and forcing long blackouts across the country.