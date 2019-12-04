Northland police are investigating the sudden death of a man at a marina.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the death about 7.30am today.

Officers were at the scene and are making enquires to establish the circumstances around the person's death.

Marsden Cove Marina is in the centre of the Marsden Cove canal housing development, just inside the entrance of Whangārei Harbour.

Police said enquiries were ongoing.