Whanganui cricketing allrounder Jess Watkin returns home from her southern sojourn today to prepare for the coming summer season that includes a serious attempt to return to the White Ferns.

Pre-Covid-19 lockdown Watkin moved to Geraldine to support her partner who had secured a job in the South Island.

Lockdown and all the restrictions that imposed meant the job did not work out as planned, so Watkin and her partner decided a move back north to regroup would be the best option.

The former White Fern and two-time Central Hinds player of the season has already found work with a short term contract as coach of a school holiday clinic for the Manawatu Cricket Association.

"My partner got a job down here, so I moved too, but due to Covid it hasn't worked out the way we planned, so we are coming home tomorrow," Watkin said.

"I haven't got a job at the moment although I will be coaching a clinic in Palmerston North during the school holidays, so that will put a few dollars in the pocket."

Watkin, who is contracted to the NZC Development squad, has again been named as co-captain of the CD Hinds' T20 side alongside White Fern Hannah Rowe.

But her intention is to seriously work toward a return to the country's top side.

"I definitely have aspirations to make the White Ferns again. I have been contracted to the NZ development squad, but with the World Cup coming to New Zealand in February I hope to be playing for the White Ferns by then."