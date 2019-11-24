Annual A&P show brings city and country together over fun, food and animals.

While "stacks of family fun" awaits those going to the upcoming Whangarei A & P Show, the show's chief executive Chris Mason is hoping people will also pick up on some important realities at the same time.

"There are lots of negatives and inaccurate messages being repeated about the rural sector and I don't believe farmers deserve the bad press they have been getting of late," She says.

Speaking as organisers are preparing to stage the 139th show on December 7 at the Barge Showgrounds, Mason says the event is a chance to highlight the good work Kiwi farmers are doing everyday.

She says she's never met a farmer who doesn't love their animals: "They care about what happens to them – not just because one cow may be worth $2000 or because the milk it produces pays the bills.

"Anyone who thinks differently should come along to the show to see how loved and looked-after farm animals are, talk to farmers and experience a little bit of country.

"I don't know a single farmer who doesn't want to leave their land in a better state than when they got it," she says. "There is simply no logical reason why anyone who makes their living from the land and their animals would deliberately go about things in a way that would impact negatively on what generates their livelihood."



Mason says the show provides a chance for people living in the city to experience not only a dose of rural life but plenty of entertainment, shopping and food.

The annual show is one epic day jam-packed with animals of all shapes and sizes and lots of free family activities, demonstrations and performances.

Free activities include pony rides, the Fresha Valley Suzie Moo Show, the Big Dig sawdust dig for fabulous prizes, haybale tractor rides, the brand new learning trail and a take-home photo with Santa.

The Excavator Competition is always a great attraction and a turn with Doug the Digger is fun for all ages. The Sheep-N-Show Sheeplechase is back and, at 1pm, city children get the chance to bottle feed a lamb or goat.

New this year is the Learning Trail - a 'treasure hunt' activity at the show which puts entrants in the draw to win a family pack of Red Band gumboots and clothing. This activity will see children hunt around the show for letters which spell a word which is the clue to finding the trade site in which to put their draw entries.



Also new is a Cowboy Challenge. Competitors are challenged by 13 obstacles, including see-saws and balance beams. Riders go as fast as they can between obstacles and points are awarded for horsemanship, considering their approach to an obstacle, how the obstacle is handled and the departure.

A stock judging competition, donkey and mule exhibition and beef and dairy cattle (returning to the show this year) will also feature. Dairy goats are back after a long absence, Whangarei Police Dog training will be demonstrating at 12.30pm, while another spectacular sheep breeds exhibition is included in the programme.

And if you still haven't had your fill of animals, the popular Farmyard nursery and SPCA petting area will be open for animal interaction and fun all day.

The performance stage will be alive with action throughout the day, including Whangarei Blackout Cheerleaders, Sue & Bruce's hilarious Christmas Feast and, a crowd favourite, Billy Black the Woolman and Jonah the pig.

With over 100 trade sites, including clothing, cars, tractors, machinery, garden and home ware, food, giftware and treats, there are great shopping opportunities for all.

The new Altura Coffee & Food Avenue will give everyone, no matter what their taste, the chance to refuel with a wide range of delicious food, coffee and beverage options while a great way for adults to end the full-on, action-packed day is listening to some light music with a chilled beverage in the Phathouse Brewery garden bar.

Whangarei A&P Show

9.00am – 4.30pm, Saturday December 7

Tickets: Adults $10; School Students $5; FREE for 5 years and under

Barge Showgrounds, 474 Maunu Rd, Whangarei

www.whangareishow.co.nz