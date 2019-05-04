Ann Petherick is about to retire after her third season managing sailings on Whanganui's Waimarie paddle steamer - and she's leaving the business in good heart.

This summer season there were 6808 passengers on scheduled sailings during the six months from October to April, up from 5845 for the same time last season. Those numbers don't include passengers on chartered trips.

Numbers have increased every season under Petherick's watch. Several trips have been booked out, including the Anzac Day one, and more groups are booking.

This season there were more sailings than the 2017-18 season, and the weather was generally good. However it did cause five cancellations - more than last season.

Putting on special trips, such as an Easter bunny cruise or coffee and cake cruise have helped attract passengers.

Petherick gets a salary from the Waimarie Operating Trust, as well as working as a volunteer. She said the paddle steamer has a good crew and about eight volunteers. They had their end of season function on April 28, but have a few chartered trips to run before the boat is derigged.

Despite the good season the business will still need funding from Whanganui District Council, she said, because it's expensive to run.

There's no income for the coldest six months of the year, and when there were year-round sailings year the boat made a loss. It's valued at $1.4 million and costs about $9000 to insure every year.

It also has to have an out-of-water survey every few years.

"It cost $172,000 just to take the boat out of the water last time," Petherick said.

She was on the Waimarie Operating Trust for eight years, before being asked to fill in as manager in February 2017. She's enjoyed working with the staff and volunteers, but said she needs to retire and let someone else have a go.

"I have already retired once. I had my own [hairdressing] business for 50 years."

The trust has advertised for a new manager and had about 20 applicants, chairman Stuart Hylton said. The next manager has yet to be chosen.