Sharpen up your roundabout rules, Whanganui.

A temporary roundabout will be installed at the City Bridge intersection with Taupo Quay from 7am on Thursday as work is done to upgrade the traffic light software and lanterns.

"This is a very busy intersection so delays may be expected," a council statement said.

Whanganui District Council expects the work to be completed by Friday.

"Please take extra care and obey the right-hand rule for roundabouts. As the signals will not be operating, pedestrians may like to use the St Hill Street/Taupo Quay intersection to cross safely."

Whanganui motorists have had to get used to temporary roundabouts of late with lights replaced by cone roundabouts at intersections along St Hill St as work was done on the shared pathway this year.

Meanwhile, in October council decided to go ahead with a trial roundabout at the Guyton St and Victoria Ave intersection which would favour pedestrians in a bid to open up the 4th block of the Avenue.

This is yet to begin.