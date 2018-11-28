After major repairs, far beyond what was believed to be needed, the Durie Hill elevator is hoped to be running as early as next week.

In September, one of the elevator's cables snapped while an operator was inside it and emergency brakes had to kick into gear.

The elevator, which turns 100-years-old in August next year, has been closed since the incident and the Whanganui District Council has been getting work done so it can be in operation again as early as next week.

Standing on the top of the elevator, Peter Tantrum explains some of the work that has been done to get it up to scratch.

"It's quite a major," said the council's facilities management officer, Peter Tantrum.

"Even the shaft that goes through there we've had that crack tested. The mechanism that's running is just about all new.

"We've gone way beyond what we thought we would. It's not just a matter of cable replacement. We've just gone to the full extent so it limits the [potential of a] shutdown later on."

There was still one piece of equipment to be delivered. Two pieces that had to be replaced were part of the original lift.

"At this stage we're waiting for the emergency brake to be machined," Tantrum said. "It's been identified that it needed a little bit more work on that.

Peter Tantrum with his hand on the elevator wheel that had to be driven to Wellington to be rejuvinated.

"We've reinstated all the pulleys, the motor's back in place and the gear box and the drive sheath as well. All the counterweight has been refurbished."

Tantrum said he hoped the elevator would be up and running next week. But he expected about three days would be needed to iron out any teething problems once it was running again.

"It's quite temperamental to get the limits to work like they should, it's not like a standard elevator."

Durie Hill elevator

Maintenance was carried out in August before the cable snapped, which included adjustment to the braking mechanism, and the elevator's Certificate of Compliance had recently been renewed.