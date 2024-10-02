World Speed Skating Champs a ‘coming of age’ for Chase Morpeth

The final of the points race also proved elusive, however, in the 10km elim, a field of 63 was split into 3 heats of 21, and Chase qualified 9th in his heat. In the 30-skater final, he was eliminated in 25th placing, which ticked off the first goal but was disappointing in that he did not initially hear his name called, and stayed on the track, realising from this that he had much more fuel left in the tank.

In the road events, Chase qualified for the finals in the 15,000m elimination race and the 10,000m point race. In the 15,000m elim, there were two heats of 35 skaters, with the top 15 placings in each, qualifying for the final.

The pace is blistering, with Chase Morpeth coming through in the centre. Photo/Bernadine Geary photography

Chase made it through in the 15th spot in very challenging conditions with full-on rain bringing down skaters left, right and centre. The final was contested by the world’s best, with Chase finishing in 11th place.

This achievement, in his first senior year, was a feat far surpassing his, or anyone else’s expectations, cementing his place amongst the international elite of his sport.

The 10,000m points race is about trying to go off the front of the pack, whereas the 15,000m elimination race is about trying not to go off the back of the pack. While Chase is still small and continuing to develop consistent speed at this top level, the pace is blistering, yet he managed 15th place in the final – another great result for a debutant in the senior men’s grade.

The marathon was held on Saturday 21/9, with over 191 starters in the ‘Pro Men’ division. This is an open event and part of the three-race World Marathon Series. It proved to be a very difficult course, with many crashes and some serious injuries due to hazards such as pot-holes, motorbikes, pedestrians and slippery white lines.

The winning time was 54.09.364 mins and Chase crossed the line 5 seconds later in 43rd place after having travelled the 42km at an average speed of 43km/h.

Overall, this World Champs for Chase has been a “coming of age” and a reward for the considerable sacrifices and effort he has made to pursue his goal of competing at the top level.

It has been said by those who would know, that he may have qualified to represent New Zealand at the World Games next year in Chengdu, China, this being the Olympics-equivalent for non-Olympic sports, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

He now has just over a week off, before heading to Inzell, Germany, to start a new chapter, embarking on his first season as an ice speed skater. And so the adventure begins again.