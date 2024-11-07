Sherron Sunnex looking out over The Koha Shed community garden.

Mahatma Gandhi said, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”

The Koha Shed founder Sherron Sunnex has made this quote her mantra. “This is my calling, my purpose”, she said. “If we share, there will be no one in need.

“I have a real heart for the poor and homeless. I advocate for them because I was once a runaway child, homeless and trapped in addictions. I was given another chance. Someone has to speak out for the vulnerable, and you’re always not going to be liked for being that voice,” said Sunnex.

The flooding that hit Whanganui hard in June 2015 catalysed the start-up of The Koha Shed, now based in the old scout hall at 88 Duncan St. Sunnex, who also has four high-need foster children in her care, said The Koha Shed is a self-supporting, registered charity.

It provides wrap-around services for those in need, including free clothing, household goods and furniture, a community fridge open two hours every weekday, an on-site shower and a community garden.