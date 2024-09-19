Whanganui trampers enjoy the upgraded Pouakai Crossing near Pouakai Hut.

MAKING TRACKS with Scroggin

The Pouakai Crossing in Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly Egmont National Park) can be completed over one long day or there is the option to stay at Holly and Pouakai huts along the way and complete the 19-kilometre route in a more leisurely fashion.

A lot of effort and expense has gone into upgrading the crossing, with the section from the wetland towards Pouakai Hut very intense with many stairs. Wanganui Tramping Club members remembered how muddy it was previously through there and appreciated the improvements in a trip made during August.

There are hopes the crossing will draw people away from the Tongariro Alpine Crossing (TAC) but it remains to be seen as the two tramps are quite different and the TAC is high on the bucket list for many people.

A feature of the club’s October programme is a five-day tramp across the Waitotaras, from the Matemateaonga Track to the top of the Waitotara Valley. Two three-day tramps are also scheduled for the eastern Ruahine and Hutt Valley.