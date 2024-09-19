Advertisement
Whanganui trampers appreciate Pouakai Crossing upgrade

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Whanganui trampers enjoy the upgraded Pouakai Crossing near Pouakai Hut.

MAKING TRACKS with Scroggin

The Pouakai Crossing in Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly Egmont National Park) can be completed over one long day or there is the option to stay at Holly and Pouakai huts along the way and complete the 19-kilometre route in a more leisurely fashion.

A lot of effort and expense has gone into upgrading the crossing, with the section from the wetland towards Pouakai Hut very intense with many stairs. Wanganui Tramping Club members remembered how muddy it was previously through there and appreciated the improvements in a trip made during August.

There are hopes the crossing will draw people away from the Tongariro Alpine Crossing (TAC) but it remains to be seen as the two tramps are quite different and the TAC is high on the bucket list for many people.

A feature of the club’s October programme is a five-day tramp across the Waitotaras, from the Matemateaonga Track to the top of the Waitotara Valley. Two three-day tramps are also scheduled for the eastern Ruahine and Hutt Valley.

The club’s weekend programme for October is:

Saturday 5, Opunake plane crash site, leader Dave

Wednesday-Sunday 9-13, Waitotaras crossover, leader John

Sunday 13, Trains Hut track, leader Mike

Friday-Sunday 18-20, Hutt Valley tracks, leader Dave

Saturday or Sunday 19 or 20, Fordell farm walk, leader Brenda

Saturday-Monday 26-28, Ruahine circuit, leader Shane

Saturday, Sunday or Monday 26, 27 or 28, Cupsville, leader Dorothy

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweeks have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on October 10 and 24 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on October 3, 17 and 31.

To join weekend trips, call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website, www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday, October 1, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm will feature an illustrated presentation by Fiona O’Leary and Dorothy Symes on their Ghan train experience from Darwin to Adelaide. All welcome.

