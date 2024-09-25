Whanganui loves Laura and the boys

Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band.

Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band have been tearing it up on our stage since Laura gathered the boys together back in 2012. Since then, they have travelled the length and breadth of the country, from Dunedin to Kerikeri and so many places in between.

They have headlined blues, jazz and roots festivals year after year throughout the country, and have taken their music to the Cook Islands and to Norfolk Island. Their soulful shows are always a highlight of our season, and they have built a solid fanbase here in our river city.

“I enjoy seeking the heart of a song and sharing that, I enjoy the relationship between the band and the audience and that’s been a joy the whole time with this band,” Laura says.

This Sunday night we have another opportunity to hear these five wonderful musicians playing together for what might be the final time here in Whanganui. Let’s give it up for the remarkable boogie woogie piano player Wayne Mason, the tastiest guitarist John O’Connor, the subtlest cutback drum kit drummer Pete Cogswell, and the swing master on bass fiddle George Barris.

And for those of you who have never heard the band, everyone sings! But there is only one voice that drives the band, and there is only one Laura Collins.