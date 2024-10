What decade was Cooks Gardens upgraded from a grass track?

What decade was Cooks Gardens upgraded from a grass track?

1. Why is 2025 a big year for the Castlecliff Golf Club?

2. What decade was the Cook Gardens track converted from grass to a rubber surface with an asphalt base?

3. What event was held for the first time in September at That Place Mountain Bike Park?

4. What year did competition begin among Heartland rugby teams for the Bill Osborne Taonga?

5. In what sport did a women’s team have its first official year in the new Marist uniforms this winter?