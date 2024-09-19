Advertisement
Whanganui district quiz

By David Scoullar
1. Who chairs the new community group Friends of the Aviary, which has taken over running the Rotokawau Virginia Lake aviary?

2. Who is the project manager of the Hiruharama Jerusalem Ngahere Manaaki project?

3. Who leads the parks, sport and recreation portfolio area on Whanganui District Council?

4. Who is the Whanganui teenage trailblazer who has been recognised by the YWCA for her contribution to the community?

5. What does the new stained glass window in the Whanganui District Council chambers celebrate?

6. What decade was the castle at Kowhai Park built?

7. Who was the longest-serving member of the Rangitikei branch of Forest & Bird who died earlier this year?

8. Name the manager of Tarapuruhi/Bushy Park.

9. Who is the brewer who names his beers after Whanganui suburbs?

10. Where in Whanganui is an historic stretch of fence being restored and reinstated?

Quiz Answers

1. Grant Rogerson.

2. Ron Hough. It is an intergenerational project focused on restoring forest across hundreds of hectares of land bordering the awa.

3. Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan.

4. Lola Fisher.

5. Whanganui’s diverse ethnic communities.

6. 1970s (1972). It was designed by local architects Prince, McCallum and Harvey.

7. Jim Howard. He was involved with the branch for 62 years, contributed to an oral history of Forest and Bird’s five Rangitikei reserves and received an Old Blue award.

8. Mandy Brooke.

9. Chris Hayton.

10. On Durie Hill. The fence is the last remaining vestige of the Duncan Hospital.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

