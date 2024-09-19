Whanganui district quiz

What decade was the castle at Kowhai Park built?

1. Who chairs the new community group Friends of the Aviary, which has taken over running the Rotokawau Virginia Lake aviary?

2. Who is the project manager of the Hiruharama Jerusalem Ngahere Manaaki project?

3. Who leads the parks, sport and recreation portfolio area on Whanganui District Council?

4. Who is the Whanganui teenage trailblazer who has been recognised by the YWCA for her contribution to the community?

5. What does the new stained glass window in the Whanganui District Council chambers celebrate?