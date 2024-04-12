Whanganui district arts quiz

Which movie house will be the venue for the inaugural screening of Paddlewheels on the Wanganui on April 27?

1. The demolition of which theatre is the Whanganui District Council’s preferred option in its long-term plan?

2. Which ethnic group is about to have a presentation of traditional costumes in Whanganui?

3. Who is the award-winning illustrator currently exhibiting at the Lockett Gallery?

4. When is this year’s Winter Wonderfest, Whanganui’s winter celebration of women?

5. Which movie house will be the venue for the inaugural screening of Paddlewheels on the Wanganui on April 27?

6. Who is the singer/songwriter/music producer/performer holding two songwriting teaching seminars in Whanganui this month?

7. Who is the Whanganui contemporary jeweller who has received a $10,000 “gift” from the Blumhardt Foundation?

8. Which Rangitikei bridge has been awarded heritage status?

9. Who is the Whanganui District Council’s creative community adviser?

10. Which national choir has just performed in Whanganui?

Quiz Answers

1. The Repertory Theatre which has heritage building status. Constructed in 1882, it was the city’s library until 1933.

2. The Whanganui Chinese Association as part of Chinese National Costume Day on April 20.

3. Robyn Belton, originally from Whangaehu but now living in Dunedin.

4. August 10-24.

5. Raetihi’s Royal Theatre, built in 1915, which is reopening for movies.

6. Brian Baker. The seminars are on April 14 and 21.

7. Frances Stachi.

8. The 120-year-old bridge over the Rangitikei River at Mangaweka, the only steel cantilever road bridge built in NZ.

9. Anique Jayasinghe.

10. The NZ Male Choir.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!