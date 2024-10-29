The U-Skills Academy's Whanganui prize-giving, held at Central Baptist Church.

Ākonga (learners) from UCOL U-Skills Academy programmes have been recognised for their hard work and achievements at a series of prize-giving events across the rohe.

U-Skills Academy programmes allow Year 11 to 13 students to attend classes at UCOL (or an approved site) one or two days weekly to develop industry-relevant skills.

Learners work towards NCEA credits or, in some programmes, can earn a tertiary qualification. Many of the U-Skills programmes act as stepping-stones towards tertiary study.

Recently, prize-giving events were held in Masterton, Palmerston North, Whanganui and Levin. Learners received certificates for completing their programmes and there were special awards for Outstanding Student, Most Improved, and Most Dedicated for each region.

Hayden Robinson, UCOL Director of Secondary Tertiary, says it was great to hold the prize-giving events to celebrate the students’ success after all their hard work. “These events are special not only for the learners and their whānau but also for our staff who have supported them throughout the year,” he said. “Our lecturers and transition co-ordinators work closely with their ākonga to help them achieve their goals, so we are incredibly proud when we get to present learners with their certificates.