Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

UCOL celebrates U-Skills Academy learners

Whanganui Midweek
3 mins to read
The U-Skills Academy's Whanganui prize-giving, held at Central Baptist Church.

The U-Skills Academy's Whanganui prize-giving, held at Central Baptist Church.

Ākonga (learners) from UCOL U-Skills Academy programmes have been recognised for their hard work and achievements at a series of prize-giving events across the rohe.

U-Skills Academy programmes allow Year 11 to 13 students to attend classes at UCOL (or an approved site) one or two days weekly to develop industry-relevant skills.

Learners work towards NCEA credits or, in some programmes, can earn a tertiary qualification. Many of the U-Skills programmes act as stepping-stones towards tertiary study.

Recently, prize-giving events were held in Masterton, Palmerston North, Whanganui and Levin. Learners received certificates for completing their programmes and there were special awards for Outstanding Student, Most Improved, and Most Dedicated for each region.

Hayden Robinson, UCOL Director of Secondary Tertiary, says it was great to hold the prize-giving events to celebrate the students’ success after all their hard work. “These events are special not only for the learners and their whānau but also for our staff who have supported them throughout the year,” he said. “Our lecturers and transition co-ordinators work closely with their ākonga to help them achieve their goals, so we are incredibly proud when we get to present learners with their certificates.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Completing a U-Skills Academy programme outside of school is a fantastic achievement for any learner. Ākonga obviously gain industry-relevant skills, but the self-confidence, problem-solving skills, and teamwork skills they develop are just as valuable. U-Skills is about personal growth as much as it is about learning vocational skills.

“UCOL had 888 learners participate in U-Skills programmes this year — 462 in Manawatū, 191 in Wairarapa, 172 in Whanganui, and 63 in Levin/Ōtaki. As the year has progressed, we have ended with 733 as many of these students chose to either leave school and enrol as full-time UCOL students or switch to UCOL’s 3+2 programme, which means those students are now working towards higher qualifications at UCOL.

“When U-Skills began in 2012, we had 81 enrolments. The support we’ve had from secondary schools is a key reason why U-Skills has grown so much over the past decade or so,” said Robinson.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As part of the U-Skills programme, free transport is provided to help remove further barriers for students, with more than half utilising this. There are students coming from Dannevirke, Greytown, Paraparaumu, Taihape, and even Waitōtara Valley. Hui whakapūmau

Whanganui graduation ceremony details:

Whanganui: 144 students were celebrated at the ceremony held on October 16. The guest speaker was Brierley Watson, who is a previous U-Skills Hair, Beauty & Retail Level 2 (2019), then NZ Certificate in Makeup & Skincare Level 3 student (2020). Watson progressed to higher level UCOL study and now works for the CACI clinic.

Most Dedicated student: Coupar Sherwood, Construction Level 3.

Most Improved Student: Charlotte-Jayne Otton, Mechanical Engineering Level 2.

Outstanding Student: Rayne Martin-Downes, NZ Cert. Cookery Level 3.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek