A perennial favourite, the trip up the Waitotara Valley will feature in the 2025 Whanganui Summer Programme. Here visitors view the St Hilda in the Wood Church in 2024.

A perennial favourite, the trip up the Waitotara Valley will feature in the 2025 Whanganui Summer Programme. Here visitors view the St Hilda in the Wood Church in 2024.

The Whanganui Summer Programme will run in January as usual but with a reduced number of events, the organising committee has decided.

A trustee, David Scoullar, said that after decades of filling the whole month, the committee has decided to have only two weeks of events for 2025.

“There are so many attractions in Whanganui at holiday time that people have a lot to choose from.

Maybe we aren’t quite as high in their expectations as we have been in the past and we have to take a close look at the way we run things,” he said.

For that reason and because the committee wants a bit of a break, the WSP will run from January 20 to February 2 and the number of out-of-town trips has been reduced to six — up the Waitotara Valley, Bridge to Nowhere, Ohakune Coach Road, Rangitikei Heritage Tour, Whanganui River Road and South Taranaki Historic.