Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek Seen at Whanganui’s Christmas Parade By Steve Carle Editor - Whanganui Midweek · Whanganui Midweek · 9 Dec, 2024 01:35 AM Quick Read Save Share Share this article Copy Link

Email

Facebook

Twitter/X

LinkedIn

Reddit Santa in the sun - the Whanganui Christmas Parade.

Santa in the sun - the Whanganui Christmas Parade.