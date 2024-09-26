Advertisement
Positive Vibes Only campaign launching in Whanganui

Hockey Wanganui under-13s are set to bring positive vibes to the festival.

Every week, parents and supporters walk the sidelines of local sports grounds encouraging and cheering on their kids. But not all of what they are saying is positive, and it’s having a detrimental effect.

Sporting organisations have long struggled with the issue of negative sideline behaviour, with surveys of schools and players showing the impact on those who play, referee and manage the sport.

A campaign to raise the standard of sideline support is being trialled at the lower North Island under-13 hockey festival from October 4-6, hosted by Hockey Wanganui.

The highly successful Positive Vibes Only campaign was piloted by Sport Waikato and Hamilton City Netball at a secondary school tournament last year. Since then, several regional sports organisations have started to roll out the campaign across their competitions and tournaments.

Sport Whanganui sport lead Dinelle Saunders said bringing the Positive Vibes Only campaign to the region was a “no-brainer”.

“We’ve seen how the campaign has had an impact at sports tournaments and competitions elsewhere, and we love the vision of all sports codes across Aotearoa having a united approach to this issue,” Saunders said.

“Rather than highlighting negative behaviour, the campaign is about creating environments for all participants to enjoy whether you are a player, coach, supporter, parent, official or administrator.”

Hockey Wanganui’s Rochelle Booth says the festival is the perfect opportunity to pilot Positive Vibes Only locally and allow several regions to experience it first hand.

“We have some great players and fabulous volunteers at Hockey Wanganui, and I feel it is important they have a supportive environment in which to learn their craft, make mistakes and grow,” she said.

“This weekend we will have several junior umpires, coaches and managers each volunteering their time. No one likes being barked at, no one likes being put down, particularly as volunteers.

“If Positive Vibes Only can become the new “way” we do things in all sports across the region, the aggressive passion that exists in the minority will hopefully dissipate. That can only be a good thing for everyone volunteering or participating in sport for the enjoyment,” Booth said.

Players and supporters heading to Gonville Domain next weekend can expect to see campaign signage at the entrance and around the turf, with umpires and officials dressed in signature pink vests handing out stickers and celebrating positive behaviour.

Teams and supporters are also encouraged to wear pink to show their support, with the campaign extending to stories shared on social media after the event. Sport Whanganui aims to partner with other sports associations to implement Positive Vibes Only region-wide, starting with touch and other summer codes.

