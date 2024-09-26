Hockey Wanganui under-13s are set to bring positive vibes to the festival.

Every week, parents and supporters walk the sidelines of local sports grounds encouraging and cheering on their kids. But not all of what they are saying is positive, and it’s having a detrimental effect.

Sporting organisations have long struggled with the issue of negative sideline behaviour, with surveys of schools and players showing the impact on those who play, referee and manage the sport.

A campaign to raise the standard of sideline support is being trialled at the lower North Island under-13 hockey festival from October 4-6, hosted by Hockey Wanganui.

The highly successful Positive Vibes Only campaign was piloted by Sport Waikato and Hamilton City Netball at a secondary school tournament last year. Since then, several regional sports organisations have started to roll out the campaign across their competitions and tournaments.

Sport Whanganui sport lead Dinelle Saunders said bringing the Positive Vibes Only campaign to the region was a “no-brainer”.