Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Opera house, War Memorial Hall to light up in aqua

Whanganui Midweek
3 mins to read
The War Memorial Hall will once again light up in aqua on October 1 and 2 to show support of Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Dyslexia Awareness Month is recognised every year worldwide in October, with the aim to support and create awareness for those with dyslexia. Many businesses and councils light up their buildings or monuments in aqua to demonstrate support for those with dyslexia and help raise awareness of this often-misunderstood condition.

This simple gesture can help to educate communities about the challenges faced by people with dyslexia and promote understanding and inclusion.

The learning difficulty affects millions of people and Dyslexia Awareness Month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness and promote understanding of this neurobiological condition.

Whanganui resource teacher of literacy, Nicky Collins, aims to promote the need to understand how the dyslexic brain works, and find the best ways to remove barriers to an inclusive education. The recent Government shift in policy around how reading is taught in schools has been received with open arms by Nicky, who has been teaching and promoting a structured literacy approach for five years.

She has seen how students with dyslexia can make huge gains in literacy achievement through explicit teaching to build the reading brain.

The Royal Whanganui Opera House will once again light up in aqua on October 1 and 2 to show support for Dyslexia Awareness Month.
As they did in 2023, The War Memorial Hall and the Whanganui Opera House will light up in aqua on October 1 and 2 to show their support of Dyslexia Awareness Month. Many people may not fully understand what dyslexia is or how it affects individuals, so the lights can spark conversations and educate the public.

Also participating in this campaign this year is Pak’nSave Whanganui, which is sponsoring an advertisement on the large electronic billboard in Victoria Ave for two weeks during October. The supermarket is also working with Nicky to create a display and posters in-store. Children from several local schools will contribute to this display.

Mike Buchanan Plumbing will also light up its building in aqua during October. A new Dyslexia Awareness Flag - in aqua, of course - will fly on the MBP building on Bell St.

Five schools in Whanganui will take part in a Whanganui Dyslexia Awareness Day on Friday, October 18. Some will hold a mufti day and encourage students and staff to dress in aqua and participate in activities to raise awareness of what dyslexia is and is not.

There are many myths and misconceptions about dyslexia and raising awareness will help dispel these myths. Nicky has shared resources for raising teacher knowledge and links of çhild-appropriate videos explaining dyslexia.

October is an opportunity to raise awareness, show support, reduce stigma, promote inclusivity, advocate for change, promote community engagement and inspire others.

The Dyslexia Evidence Based (Deb) website www.deb.co.nz and theDeb Support Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/507284090091631 are excellent resources for educators and families.

