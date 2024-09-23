Opera house, War Memorial Hall to light up in aqua

The War Memorial Hall will once again light up in aqua on October 1 and 2 to show support of Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Dyslexia Awareness Month is recognised every year worldwide in October, with the aim to support and create awareness for those with dyslexia. Many businesses and councils light up their buildings or monuments in aqua to demonstrate support for those with dyslexia and help raise awareness of this often-misunderstood condition.

This simple gesture can help to educate communities about the challenges faced by people with dyslexia and promote understanding and inclusion.

The learning difficulty affects millions of people and Dyslexia Awareness Month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness and promote understanding of this neurobiological condition.

Whanganui resource teacher of literacy, Nicky Collins, aims to promote the need to understand how the dyslexic brain works, and find the best ways to remove barriers to an inclusive education. The recent Government shift in policy around how reading is taught in schools has been received with open arms by Nicky, who has been teaching and promoting a structured literacy approach for five years.

She has seen how students with dyslexia can make huge gains in literacy achievement through explicit teaching to build the reading brain.