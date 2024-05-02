Morgan sports cars at a club meet.

With 120 members in New Zealand, including several in Whanganui, the Morgan Sports Car Club will be gathering in the city over three days from May 9 to 11.

They will be seen driving around the district taking in scenic attractions, including Bushy Park. A highlight will be a static display at the Memorial Hall forecourt on Saturday, May 11, from 10am until midday, where the public is welcome to inspect the cars.

Three-wheel Morgans are expected at the Whanganui weekend.

Morgan Motor Company is a British manufacturer now owned by Italian investment group Investindustrial. It was founded in 1910 by Henry Morgan and is based in Malvern, in the English Midlands, employing about 220 people.

Morgan produces 850 cars a year, all assembled by hand. The waiting list is about six months, but it has sometimes been as long as 10 years, according to Wikipedia.

Morgan cars are unusual in that wood was used in their construction for a century and is still used for framing the body shell.