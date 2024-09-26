MonGonzo to play the Musicians Club Night

MonGonzo are coming to the Whanganui Musicians Club.

MonGonzo is a brand new six-piece dance-punk/alternative rock band coming to Whanganui to perform their first full-length show together.

Singer/songwriter Monty Hornell met drummer Michael Petersen when the two were studying at Massey University and, with other music students, decided to form MonGonzo.

Other members of the band include sax player Josh, while Tom on bass hold down the groove. Joel and Reid use their keyboards to create unique textures and sonic layering.

Monty also plays guitar while providing lead vocals, tackling deeply profound topics such as fish burgers and conspiracy theories.

MonGonzo will be playing at October’s Club Night at the Whanganui Musicians Club and will be joined by a host of local musicians coming to try out new and old songs at the Open Mic session that begins at 7pm.