Unichem covers the costs of maintenance and checks for the machine.

Adam Holmes, manager/owner of Unichem Whanganui Pharmacy, said, “A big thank you goes to the Coastguard for replacing the AED.”

President of Wanganui Volunteer Coastguard, Mike Carson, has been in the Coastguard for over 20 years.

“One of our skippers, Kevin McKenna [also with about 20 years’ service to Coastguard], lives close by and heard that the AED had been stolen, so he brought that information to the Coastguard Committee,” he said.

“We happened to have a spare unit as we’d just had an upgrade for our building’s AED. McKenna suggested we could support the community by donating it to Unichem. We all thought it was an awesome idea, we fully backed it and now Unichem has a new AED, it’s been there for a few weeks.

“Communities are really important, where people can support them, that’s just awesome. Coastguard is part of the community. We’re always looking for new recruits - on the boat or on the committee as radio operators. We provide a valuable community service.”

What is an AED?

An AED is a device that gives an electric shock to a person when their heart has stopped, to get the heart moving again and back into rhythm.

The brief electrical current through the heart spurs the body’s natural pacemaker to re-establish a proper rhythm.

“We find it really valuable on the Coastguard,” said Carson. “We have two of them, one in the building and one on the vessel. We see it as a valuable piece of kit.”



























