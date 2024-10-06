“It’s something I wanted to do the last time I performed at the museum. I thought it would be fun to record on the grand piano,” Baum explains. “It’s nice to have audience feedback, and you do feed off of that energy.”

The connection between Baum and the Steinway grand piano at the museum runs deep.

“Donald Trott, who is responsible for the piano being at the museum, asked me to return for another performance,” Baum said.

“I chose to perform at the museum initially because of Donald’s efforts to bring the Steinway here, and I hope these performances will inspire other musicians to use it for public concerts.”

The concert promises to deliver a range of jazz compositions, including original works and select covers, offering something for both jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike.

“Some of my pieces are more in the style of the Great American Songbook, while others have a more progressive edge,” said Baum. “I’ll also be performing a couple of new tracks alongside my previous repertoire.”

Baum plans to release the recorded songs on his YouTube channel Metamorphosis Jazz (@metamorphosisjazz2437), and potentially on Spotify. There will also be video content from the live session. “I’ll put it up so it’s out there for people to enjoy,” Baum said.

The museum and the live performance are both free admission, making it an accessible and enriching cultural experience for all.

The concert is a must-attend for anyone who enjoys live music and the unique charm of piano performances. The community is invited to experience a memorable afternoon of jazz, as Rick Baum brings the Steinway grand piano to life once again at Whanganui Regional Museum.

The Details:

What: Solo piano performance on the grand piano, in the museum atrium.

Who: Rick Baum, with support from Fred Loveridge on guitar

When: 1pm, Saturday, October 12

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, 4 Watt St, Whanganui

Entry: No booking is required; however, the museum has a maximum capacity of 250. Free admission. All welcome.