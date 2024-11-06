One of the new galleries is Ann Parker Gallery, run by accomplished artist Lorene Taurerewa, which opened in the old Chronicle building in late August. The gallery shows a range of art by New Zealand and international artists, focused on contemporary painting, sculptural and installation.

“I believe Whanganui has a strong local creative arts scene. I’m aiming to provide a place where a new relationship between artists and viewers can grow and foster a discussion of art’s self-renewing role in our community,” said Taurerewa.

Another new gallery is Utopia Studio Gallery, established by Angela Tier in the beautifully restored old Berkley building on Guyton St. Tier set up the gallery “to share my passion for the arts with people”, she said. She shows a mix of local artists alongside New Zealand artists whose work has never been seen in Whanganui, adding to the diversity of the scene here.

But it’s a Whanganui icon she’s showing in November, the established photographer Richard Wotton, whose work she personally collects.

“I’m showing an intimate collection of his photographs, spanning his career over five decades. I’m a big fan of how he’s capturing our city as it changes and his eye for design and architecture is exceptional,” said Tier

Many of the galleries will be opening extended hours during November to maximise the influx of visitors. Whanganui galleries are profiled and championed by the Coastal Arts Trail, a project Paul Chaplow, strategic lead for visitor industries, was instrumental in developing.

Whanganui’s Coastal Arts Trail is managed by Whanganui & Partners. Whanganui spaces which have opened since August 2024 include Rayner Brothers Gallery, Utopia Studio Gallery, Ann Parker Gallery, Duncan Smith Art, Utua Pai! and the Gonville Centre for Urban Research.

An economic impact assessment undertaken by Thomas Consulting in 2019 estimated a forecast injection of $11.4 million per year into the local economy from visitor spending.

While Covid-19 disrupted tourism for several years, it did put Whanganui on the map for domestic visitors. Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery has since been cited as a key attraction for overseas visitors by influential publications such as Time Out and National Geographic.

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery opens to the public on November 9. Whanganui galleries offering extended opening hours in November, include SPACE Gallery and Studios, Lockett Gallery, Utopia Studio / Gallery, Brown & Co, Rayner Brothers Gallery, and Polly Cleverley Art. To find details of their individual opening hours please visit here.

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery

The new gallery spans more than 4500sq m and is part of an incredible renewal at Pukenamu Queen’s Park in the centre of Whanganui. One of New Zealand’s oldest purpose-built galleries, it first opened in 1919 and houses a nationally significant collection.

The facility features 10 exhibition spaces, a family room, a reading room and library, a classroom, retail space, a café, and publicly accessible event and meeting rooms. It also includes a climate-controlled storage area for its nationally significant permanent collection of works, a photographic studio and workshops.

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery Redevelopment Project is a partnership between the Whanganui District Council, Whanganui Iwi, the Central Government, and supporters and benefactors, including large and small private donors and trusts, with support from the Sarjeant Gallery Trust. For details of the opening programme and the redevelopment, please visit The Summer of Art: A Season of Celebration and Creativity

The Coastal Arts Trail

The Coastal Arts Trail is a self-drive itinerary of the art galleries, museums and open studios along the central North Island’s west coast Home - Coastal Arts Trail. The Coastal Arts Trail is a partnership between CEDA Manawatū, Whanganui & Partners and Venture Taranaki.