Danish gymnastic coaches join Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
David Tolstrup and Alma Vestergaard, students from a Danish gymnastics school, will be teaching at Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club as part of an international exchange.

The Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club has welcomed two new coaches, who have come all the way from Ollerup International Academy in Denmark, onto its coaching team.

Alma Vestergaard and David Tolstrup join the club as part of a long-standing exchange agreement between the organisations for WBGGC to host two Ollerup coaches for 12 weeks each year.

The agreement was first established in the 1980s by Jens and Karen Bukholt, former managers and life members of the gymnastics club. The only years the exchange did not happen was during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alma and David, from Denmark, were students at the Ollerup gymnastics school in the first half of this year before heading to New Zealand. The pair said they were excited about being part of the Whanganui club.

Alma, 20, said she has been tumbling with a number of different performance teams over the years.

“I think gymnastics always will be a part of my life and I hope to develop further in coaching to be able to share my joy for the sport,” she said.

David, 22, said gymnastics has always been a part of his life.

“I have come really far both as a gymnast but also as a coach. I’m here to get even better and learn about gymnastics in New Zealand,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll help all the gymnasts develop in the sport they love.”

The exchange coaches, who will be taking specialty classes throughout term four, are bringing the Danish style of rhythmic gymnastics to the WBGGC for one term only.

To register your child in a session, visit the WBGGC website, whanganuigymclub.co.nz, or phone 06 345 8670.

You can now give the gift of gymnastics. WBGGC sells gift vouchers at reception that can be used for uniforms, merchandise or gymnastic session fees. If you have a youngster who would benefit from experiencing the activity why not give them gymnastics for Christmas?

