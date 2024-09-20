David Tolstrup and Alma Vestergaard, students from a Danish gymnastics school, will be teaching at Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club as part of an international exchange.

The Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club has welcomed two new coaches, who have come all the way from Ollerup International Academy in Denmark, onto its coaching team.

Alma Vestergaard and David Tolstrup join the club as part of a long-standing exchange agreement between the organisations for WBGGC to host two Ollerup coaches for 12 weeks each year.

The agreement was first established in the 1980s by Jens and Karen Bukholt, former managers and life members of the gymnastics club. The only years the exchange did not happen was during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alma and David, from Denmark, were students at the Ollerup gymnastics school in the first half of this year before heading to New Zealand. The pair said they were excited about being part of the Whanganui club.

Alma, 20, said she has been tumbling with a number of different performance teams over the years.