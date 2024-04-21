Castlecliff Library will celebrate its 5th birthday on Saturday, April 27.

Castlecliff Library is celebrating its 5th birthday on Saturday at the Duncan Pavilion at Castlecliff Beach with guest author Dave Hayward, of Feilding, speaking about writing his eight books.

Hayward was born and raised in Christchurch. He joined the army at 16, and at the age of 20 was a corporal commanding a section of infantry in Malaya during the Emergency.

Author Dave Hayward.

His first novel, Point of the Spear, is based on that experience. Dave remained a soldier for 33 years and saw active service again in Borneo during Indonesia’s “confrontation” with Malaysia, and in South Vietnam.

It is this latter experience that is the basis of the second novel. Dave retired as sergeant major of the Army — the ultimate senior-soldier appointment. His first-hand knowledge of the world of the 20th-century infantry soldier is recognised as being unique.

He is regularly invited to address students at the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University. In his younger days Dave was both a race and rally driver, but latterly preferred the challenge of 4WD adventures in Australia’s outback.

New Zealand’s involvement in the Second Boer War in South Africa led to Horse Soldiers and Sinai Soldiers, using the New Zealand Mounted Rifles Brigade in the Sinai and Palestine during the Great War as its setting.

His ninth novel, Desert Scorpions, is based on the actions of the Long Range Desert Group in North Africa in World War II, and will be published this month.

Castlecliff Library

Annette Scarfe co-ordinates the volunteers at the Castlecliff Library. She organised a successful 4th-birthday celebration event last year that was attended by 40 people.

Castlecliff Library is run by a small team of volunteers and is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. It holds a broad selection of fiction and non-fiction titles, adult, teen, children’s books, and toys, and provides a community hub where all are welcome.

■ The birthday celebration will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 6.30pm at the Duncan Pavilion (end of Rangiora St near the beach.) All are welcome to a shared meal — please bring a plate.



