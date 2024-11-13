A display at last year's Art in the Garden.

Art in the Garden

Each year the Whanganui Potters Studio runs a community-focused event called Art in the Garden, a celebration of art and the outdoors. This year it has a new venue: 15a Caversham Rd. Admission is free.

Whanganui-based artists, and invited artists from further afield, set up displays throughout the garden. Over the weekend the public is welcome to visit and admire or purchase the artwork. The focus is on ceramic and outdoor art (aka weatherproof), but typically there is a diverse range of art.

Members have been hand-making unique and quirky keep-cups for the public to enjoy their hot drinks in. These will be sold at affordable prices to help reduce single-use disposable cup waste. Proceeds from each sale will support the club’s ongoing community activities. Strictly one cup per person as numbers are limited.

Whanganui Potters Studio will have its fundraising raku firings where the public can purchase and glaze a piece of bisque-fired pottery.