Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Arts and outdoors celebrated at Whanganui Potters Studio’s Art in the Garden

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
A display at last year's Art in the Garden.

A display at last year's Art in the Garden.

Art in the Garden

Each year the Whanganui Potters Studio runs a community-focused event called Art in the Garden, a celebration of art and the outdoors. This year it has a new venue: 15a Caversham Rd. Admission is free.

Whanganui-based artists, and invited artists from further afield, set up displays throughout the garden. Over the weekend the public is welcome to visit and admire or purchase the artwork. The focus is on ceramic and outdoor art (aka weatherproof), but typically there is a diverse range of art.

Members have been hand-making unique and quirky keep-cups for the public to enjoy their hot drinks in. These will be sold at affordable prices to help reduce single-use disposable cup waste. Proceeds from each sale will support the club’s ongoing community activities. Strictly one cup per person as numbers are limited.

Whanganui Potters Studio will have its fundraising raku firings where the public can purchase and glaze a piece of bisque-fired pottery.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A delightful collection seen last year at Art in the Garden.
A delightful collection seen last year at Art in the Garden.

Club members will demonstrate pottery techniques such as wheel throwing and slab building. There will be a couple of pottery wheels to try. If you’re interested in pottery, come and have a chat.

Regular sessions for kids to create unique clay items under the tutelage of experienced potters will be held. If the children wish to keep their creations, Whanganui Potters Club will take them away and fire them for free. Adults are welcome to join in and make clay items but will incur a small fee to cover materials.

A wide range of plants will be available for purchase, and raffle tickets will be on sale. Proceeds support the studio and prizes include a helicopter ride over Whanganui.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The property owner has requested you leave your dogs at home.

■ Rain or shine, Art in the Garden will be on from 10am to 4pm, on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek