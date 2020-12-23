Whanganui sides keep Coastal Challenge Cup cricket hopes alive

Marist's Chris Stewart anchored his side's chase with a solid 81 not out off 100 balls to help them comfortably beat United CC from Wairarapa in the final weekend of Coastal Challenge Cup cricket before the yuletide break. Photo / File

Property Brokers Wanganui United and Wanganui Vet Services Marist kept their Coastal Challenge Cup hopes alive with contrasting away wins at the weekend.

Playing Kāpiti Old Boys in Paraparaumu, United had the home side at 128/4 late in the 29th over. With a couple of useful middle-order contributions and a solid 77 off 114 balls by Jayden Miles, they managed to reach 224 before being bowled out in the 48th over.

Brendon Walker with 3-36 off 9 overs and John Beale 4-35 off eight overs were the pick of the United bowlers. The United reply started poorly and the side was soon 11/2 and then 51/3 when Daniel Burgess was out in the 12th over. A sensible partnership was required to steady the innings. Max Carroll and captain Simon Badger provided just that with a mature 93-run partnership off 24 overs.

Badger was dismissed for 30, but then Chris Sharrock scored a positive and important 22 with Carroll as the Untied side zeroed in on victory. A couple of quick wickets fell and with 21 still required with only three overs remaining, the game was very much in the balance. Carter Hobbs joined Carroll and scored a vital 10 not out to ease the side to victory with just four balls to spare.

Carroll replicated his impressive knock for Whanganui against Hawke's Bay by anchoring his side's innings with a marathon 130 not out off 143 balls. Carter Andrews took 3-55 for the Kāpiti side. Carroll's match-winning knock keeps his United side's hopes alive in the Coastal Challenge competition.

Meanwhile, Marist had a comfortable win in Greytown over the United CC side from Wairarapa. The United side batted first and scored 175 all out in the 45th over. The side had been 129/9 and needed 41 unlikely runs from their No 11 Gurdev Singh to get them through to 175.

Marist's opening bowler Connor O'Leary took 4-35 off his 10 overs and he was well supported by Fraser Kinnerley, who took 3-17 off 10 economical overs. The Marist openers cruised to 116 without loss before Christ's College school leaver William Hocquard was dismissed for 39 off 84 balls in his Marist debut.

Mark Fraser returned from injury and showed no signs of rust as he smashed 49 not out off a mere 29 balls to take his side to victory. Chris Stewart anchored the Marist chase with a solid 81 not out off 100 balls for a comfortable nine-wicket victory to the strong Wanganui Marist side. The Coastal Challenge competition resumes after the Christmas break on January 9.