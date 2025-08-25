Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui rugby: Northern sub-union defeat Whanganui Barbarians in Taihape

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Northern beat Barbarians in a hard-hitting match in Taihape on Saturday.

Northern beat Barbarians in a hard-hitting match in Taihape on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Northern sub-union team took first honours in their two-match series with the McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians, 26-17, in a hard-hitting matchup in Taihape on Saturday.

Injury and unavailability meant several changes to the predominantly youthful Barbarians lineup, who had to go with a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save