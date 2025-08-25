A 5m penalty scrum with the ball at the feet of No 8 James Coogan saw Northern get awarded an automatic seven-point penalty try when the Barbarians flankers broke off early.

Northern were soon back in position for flanker Callum Tahau to be driven over in the far corner, with first-five Chad Whale converting.

After centre Tiari Mumby re-gathered a box kick, reserve forward Tremaine Gilbert made an angled run to put Tahau outside the defence to score a converted try.

A penalty lineout saw Northern drive on Coogan, and then the ball was transferred wide for winger Gavin Martin to beat the cover tacklers and dive over in the corner.

Barbarians had been bashed out of their attacking structure by Northern at this point, but they still had their youthful stamina, as evidenced by scoring right on full-time after No 8 Mason Johnson made a nice overhead pass for flanker-turned-winger Kane Hinga to dash in at the corner flag.

Whanganui win in Pasifika competition

Whanganui Pasifika completed the sweep of games with their provincial Pasifika neighbours after a thrilling 26-24 win over Manawatū at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

“We got a good lead, 15-0 at halftime, and then they clawed us back, just through ill-discipline and going away from the shape we were playing,” said co-coach Mike Lama.

“We’re just pleased with the win.”

Standouts included vice-captain Epeli Delasau at centre and Emitai Logadraudrau, usually an outside back, moving into open side flanker.

“They were both handfuls in this game,” said Lama.

Delasau, halfback Tyrone Lama and No 8 Rusiate Rasu were the try-scorers.

The team will now play a friendly match with Hutt Valley Samoans this coming weekend.

Tane Māori lose in Tuera Shield match

Saturday’s shining sun did not fall as kindly on the Awa FM Whanganui Tane Māori, who were unable to lift the nearly 130-year-old Tuera Shield off Taranaki Māori at Waverley’s Dallison Park, beaten 82-12.

Having had to default their August 16 game in Hastings to Hawke’s Bay Māori Tane due to players’ unavailability, Whanganui were suitably reinforced by Heartland pre-season squad members Rangi Kui and Atriane Marino, as well as recent Under 20s reps like Akiwa Koro and Ranginamu Lambert, among others.

However, after previously defending the shield against Manawatū Māori 26-15 in Palmerston North, Taranaki were too strong close to home.

Results, August 23

Northern bt McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians 26-17. HT: 14-12.

Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women bt Thames Valley Vixens 29-23. HT: 17-8.

Whanganui Pasifika bt Manawatū Pasifika 26-24. HT: 15-0.

Taranaki Māori bt Awa FM Whanganui Tane Māori 82-12.

Heartland Hurricanes U20 bt Manawatū U19 25-19.