Wanganui Year 6 rep cricket team gain valuable experience at Riverbend Camp

The Jurgens Demolition Wanganui Year 6 cricket team: Mark Lithgow (coach), Jed Whiteman, Thomas McMurray, Blayke Greenem, Kyan Hoekstra, Matthew Bell, Hunter Lithgow, Dave McMurray (manager). (Front) Hamish Robertson, Riva Parkes, Alex Whiteman, Cohen Whittaker, Ethan Toy, Alan Chacko.

The Jurgens Demolition Wanganui Year 6 cricket team won two and lost four of the six games played in the Hawke's Bay Year 6A Riverbend Camp recently.

The first game was against Western BOP White. Wanganui won the toss and decided to bat. Alex Whiteman played well early as the rest struggled to get going. At 89-8 Ethan Toy came into bat and made a hard hit 36 off 28 balls to get the score up to 141.

BOP started slowly and lost wickets at regular intervals. The team all fielded very well and BOP fell 9 runs short with Toy rounding out a great game with figures of 2-2 and Thomas McMurray 2-3.

In the next game Wanganui played Western BOP Blue in what turned out to be an absolute classic.

Wanganui batted first again and were in all sorts of trouble at 42-9 after 15 overs before Hamish Roberston (23) and Kyan Hoekstra came together and played sensibly to almost bat out the 30 overs getting Wanganui through to 88. In reply BOP took the steady approach, but lost wickets at regular intervals.

The Wanganui team was focused bowling and fielding having to be outstanding. It came down to BOP's last wicket needing five to win. Jed Whiteman stepped up and bowled three consecutive wides. It turned out Whiteman was just setting the batsman up as the next ball was a beauty on off stump that took the edge and was caught at gully and the team went berserk, winning by one run.

Great bowling by Alex Whiteman (2-2) and McMurray (2-5) with Riva Parkes taking his first wicket getting 1-3.

In the afternoon game Wanganui played Ngahinapouri/Pirongia. Wanganui batted first again with Hunter Lithgow 23, Alan Chacka 11 and Thomas McMurray 32, setting the pace. The team scored a competitive 123.

The opposition came out blazing and managed to get the score four wickets down.

The following morning Wanganui played BOP Gold. BOP batted first and made 128 with Hoekstra (1-11) and Robertson (1-10) bowling tightly and Lithgow with 2-10 keeping the score down.

Wanganui chipped away at the total and with some good stroke play from McMurray on 41 and Lithgow on 40 they needed seven off the last over. However, a fantastic piece of fielding created a run out which had Wanganui five short.

Wanganui played Rotorua next, batting first. Blayke Greeham and Jed Whiteman set the platform for some lusty blows later in the innings by Matthew Bell. Lithgow played aggressively for his 30 for Wanganui to reach 127.

Rotorua got off to a shaky start before a good partnership saw them on track. A few quick wickets saw the match come down to the wire again with Rotorua getting home. Greenham bowled well with his 1-10.

The final game was against Taradale. Wanganui batted first and Lithgow made 34 and Toy was back in form with a fine 23 to post 131. Taradale didn't start well losing quick wickets, but then a fine partnership saw them close in on the target.

Wanganui bowlers and fielders didn't give in though and it came down to Taradale needing six to win off the final over. They managed to get there in another close finish. Cohen Whittaker bowled very tightly with his 0-8.