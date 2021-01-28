Wanganui U15 cricket healthy; rep side finishes third in CD Development tournament

The U15 Wanganui cricket team: (Back) Jordan Healy (coach), Charlie Meredith, Luke Bullock, Mickey Peacock, Oscar Mabin, Levi Hoekstra, Theo Tripe, Campbell Mckerras, Steve Meredith (coach). (Front) Henry Carver, Logan Symes, Tim O'Leary, Toby Corcoran, Connor Rees. Photo / Supplied

Cricket Wanganui's under-15 rep side's trip to Levin for the Central Districts Development tournament last week proved why there is so much excitement around the talent this team possesses.

The tournament consists of four T20 fixtures and two 50-over games which allows the players to experience different forms of cricket and develop a well-rounded skill set in limited overs cricket.

Wanganui ended the tournament in third place.

Wanganui's opening two fixtures were T20s against Horowhenua-Kapiti and Manawatū.

Skipper Charlie Meredith won the toss against Horowhenua and opted to bowl on a green wicket. This was a masterstroke as Wanganui bowled HK out for 54 runs in 13.2 overs.

Energy in the field was key to the performance with 4 runouts in the innings, many of which were direct hits. Keeper Connor Rees got the ball rolling with a smart run out from behind the stumps, quickly removing his glove to throw down the stumps from 20 metres. The other three runouts came through Levi Hoekstra, Tim O'Leary and Meredith.

The pick of the bowlers were Hoekstra, 2 for 8 off 3, Mickey Peacock, 2 for 13 off 3.2, and Meredith, 2 for 12 off 4. Wanganui made hard work of the meagre total, losing Campbell Mckerras and Oscar Mabin early to lbw decisions.

Rees came to the crease and steadied the innings, but he and Hoekstra both fell in quick succession for 9 runs a piece. Two more quick wickets fell before Meredith and Luke Bullock saw the innings home with 14 and 4 not out.

Wanganui's next challenge was a strong Manawatū side who won the toss and elected to bat. Again, Wanganui were devastatingly sharp both in the field and with the ball.

Meredith and Mabin were working great in tandem with a wicket each early on to have Manawatū reeling at 14 for 2 before Hoekstra again fronted up in the field to get a direct hit run out of the Manawatū captain.

Wanganui bowled Manawatū out for 57 off 19.5 overs.

Hoekstra and Bullock got Wanganui off to a flyer with some smart batting using the strong wind to their advantage before Bullock fell lbw leaving the score at 53/1 and Hoekstra was bowled with scores tied.

Rees knew there was plenty of time and waited for the bad ball to score the winning runs cutting the ball away to the boundary, giving Wanganui an outstanding 8-wicket win.

With Wanganui confident and on a roll there was never a better time to play the traditionally strong Hawke's Bay.

A real captain's knock from Meredith of 86 off 100 balls was key to the Wanganui innings. The final overs saw Mabin and Luke Bullock shoulder the hopes of the team. Bullock played some smart cricket, taking the singles to get Mabin on strike. Unfortunately, Wanganui fell 10 runs short of the target on 262/7 in 50 overs.

On Wednesday, Wanganui was back in T20 mode with two fixtures against Marlborough and Wairarapa.

Wanganui rallied to beat Marlborough by 17 runs, although this was the first team Wanganui failed to bowl out. Wanganui then convincingly dispatched Wairarapa in 9.4 overs before tipping Nelson over to take third place in the tournament.